Memorial marks 45 years since 275 killed in American Airlines plane crash near O'Hare Airport

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Saturday marks 45 years since the deadliest plane crash in U.S. history.

It involved a flight that had just taken off from Chicago's O'Hare Airport.

A memorial took place near the crash site Saturday.

All 273 people on board American Airlines Flight 191 and two people on the ground were killed.

Loved ones read the victims' names and paused for a moment of silence.

The 1979 crash happened after an engine broke loose from the plane.