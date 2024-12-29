Menorah lighting in Lincoln Square marks 4th night of Hanukkah

A menorah lighting was held Saturday in Lincoln Square by Rabbi Baruch Hertz and the Chabad of West Lakeview to mark the fourth night of Hanukkah.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Dozens in the Jewish community on the North Side came out for the fourth night of Hanukkah Saturday while also celebrating the planned opening of a Jewish center in Lincoln Square.

Tradition and song filled Giddings Plaza in Lincoln Square as dozens of arms stretched out to a flame before Rabbi Baruch Hertz with Chabad of West Lakeview lit the menorah on the fourth night of Hanukkah.

"We're trying to bring this in this neighborhood, which represents diversity, unity, family, and all kinds of people together from all cultures, all kind of walks, and bring everyone together to say let's be positive and create many more good deeds," Rabbi Hertz said.

The event was spearheaded by Rabbi Hertz to celebrate Hanukkah across the city's North Side.

The first menorah lighting happened in the West Lakeview neighborhood on Wednesday.

"It just brings a sense of self, and you just want to think about what's going on in the world and how best you can help, and in the end, that's all we want," Lincoln Square resident Bernadette Markley Byrne said.

And as always, the tradition brought out Chicago firefighters, who threw chocolate coins to children below.

"And, we drop giant gelt and parachutes and money, and create excitement for the children, excitement for the adults, and it's part of the message of being there for the community, Rabbi Hertz said.