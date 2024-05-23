WATCH LIVE

Chicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Mercury Cruises kicks off boating season this week on Chicago River, Lake Michigan

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team, Rob Elgas, and Cheryl Burton WLS logo
Thursday, May 23, 2024 12:24AM
Mercury Cruises kicks off boating season this week
The Mercury Cruises Chicago Skyline Cruiseline will begin its boating season this Friday on the Chicago River and Lake Michigan.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Mercury Cruises is about to kick off its 89th season on the Chicago River and Lake Michigan, and this year it is offering a whole new kind of tour.

The Mercury Cruises season starts this Friday.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

Captain Alejandro Rodriguez joined ABC7 on Wednesday to talk about the boating experience.

New this year is the "Creepy Cruise." It starts after dark.

Rodriguez about the offerings and what makes Mercury unique. He also spoke about his experience as a captain.

The full interview can be viewed in the video player above.

For more information, visit the Mercury Cruises website.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW