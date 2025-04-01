Merrillville man charged in deadly mass shooting at Hammond bar: police

Police said the 4 of the 5 shot were trying to help someone involved in a domestic situation.

Merrillville man Caprice Edward Cashaw has been charged in a deadly Hammond shooting at Portside Pub on Indianapolis Boulevard, police said.

HAMMOND, Ind. (WLS) -- A 31-year-old Merrillville man has been arrested and charged in a deadly mass shooting at a northwest Indiana bar over the weekend.

Caprice Edward Cashaw has been charged with multiple felonies, including murder and attempted murder, Hammond police said Tuesday.

"This is a tragic situation that has deeply impacted several families in our community," Hammond Police Chief William Short said. "Our hearts go out to the victims and their loved ones. While this arrest is a step toward justice, we recognize the pain and loss that cannot be undone. The Hammond Police Department remains committed to supporting the families affected and ensuring those responsible are held accountable."

Police did not immediately provide any additional information about what led up to the deadly quintuple shooting.

Hammond police officers responded to reports of gunfire at Portside Pub at 1516 Indianapolis Blvd. around 4 a.m. Sunday.

There, responding officers found five gunshot victims. Two died at the scene.

On Monday, the Lake County Coroner's Office in Indiana identified those victims as 59-year-old Lorraine Reyna and 25-year-old Paul Olivares. Both lived in Whiting.

ABC7 was told that Olivares worked at the pub as a bartender.

"All of us come here. We were going to celebrate a birthday here, today," said Johnny Jernigan, Reyna's close friend. "It's very far from a celebration. I'm very, very, very mad."

Four of the people shot were trying to help someone involved in a domestic situation, but "their heroic efforts to stop the situation from escalating were met with violence," police said in a press release.

Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott said the domestic dispute started in the parking lot.

"They were good Samaritans, simply trying to break up a domestic situation, and they lost their lives because of it," McDermott said.

Three people were taken to local hospitals, police said. Two of them were in serious condition, and another was stable, at last check.

Investigators believe there is no threat to the public.

Police asked anyone with information to contact them at 219-852-2906.