2 dead in murder-suicide shooting at Merrillville gas station identified

Merrillville police are investigating a deadly shooting Saturday at the Luke gas station on East Lincoln Highway in Northwest Indiana, officials said.

MERRILLVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- Authorities have released the identities of two people who died in a shooting Saturday inside a convenience store at a gas station in Northwest Indiana.

Shots were fired around 9:43 a.m. in the 700 block of East Lincoln Highway in Merrillville, police said.

Police told ABC7 the shooting happened inside the convenience store at the Luke gas station on Lincoln Highway.

Two people died in the shooting, police said.

The Lake County, Indiana Coroner's Officer identified them Sunday as 42-year-old Amanda Dusek of Worth, Illinois, and 45-year-old Douglas Venable of Lake Station, Indiana.

"Merrillville Police Detectives have determined that this heartbreaking incident was a murder-suicide, stemming from a domestic matter. It was confirmed that the victim and the suspect were known parties to each other," a statement from police on Saturday read in part.

Authorities continue to investigate the exact circumstances of the shooting.

Luke's gas station officials commented about the incident on social media Saturday, saying in part, "We are aware of an unfortunate situation that took place this morning at our Merrillville store. As a Luke family we will continue to pray and support our team and the communities we serve."

The gas station remained closed most of the day.

No further information was immediately available.