Metra BNSF line disrupted after freight train strikes semi in La Grange, officials say

LA GRANGE, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra BNSF trains are not operating Friday evening in parts of the west suburbs due to a vehicle being struck.

A freight train struck a semi around 1:52 p.m. at the La Grange Road crossing at a station in La Grange, Metra officials said.

All three main train lines were blocked due to the crash, Metra said. No crew members were injured.

BNSF line service will be disrupted from Westmont to Berwyn.

"BNSF trains will not operate from Fairview Ave. through Berwyn due to a freight train striking a vehicle. Trains will operate from Chicago to Berwyn and Aurora through Fairview Ave. until further notice," Metra said.

Passengers were recommended to use alternative transportation as the issue was being addressed.

No further information about the freight train striking a vehicle was immediately available.