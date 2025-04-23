Metra said trains are operating with delays.

Pedestrian hit, killed by Metra train in Westmont, fire department says

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Metra train in the west suburbs on Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

The Westmont Fire Department responded to the scene near the Westmont Train Depot just after 6:30 p.m.

A westbound BNSF commuter train struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

West Burlington Avenue west of Lincoln Street is closed, the fire department said.

Metra is investigating the incident.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.