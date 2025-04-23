24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Pedestrian hit, killed by Metra train in Westmont, fire department says

Metra said trains are operating with delays.

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Wednesday, April 23, 2025 1:23AM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

WESTMONT, Ill. (WLS) -- A pedestrian was hit and killed by a Metra train in the west suburbs on Tuesday evening, fire officials said.

The Westmont Fire Department responded to the scene near the Westmont Train Depot just after 6:30 p.m.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A westbound BNSF commuter train struck the pedestrian, who was pronounced dead on the scene.

West Burlington Avenue west of Lincoln Street is closed, the fire department said.

Metra said trains are operating with delays.

Metra is investigating the incident.

Authorities did not immediately provide further information.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW