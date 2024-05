Metra launches survey seeking rider feedback for service needs

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra wants to hear from their train riders about how they can improve their service.

The company has launched a new survey for riders to submit feedback as part of their Systemwide Network Plan.

The public survey will be open until June 19.

Metra will also host a virtual public meeting to receive rider input. The meeting will be held via Zoom from 7 to 8 p.m. on May 30.

Riders can take the survey and register for the meeting on Metra's website.