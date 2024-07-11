Metra to offer shuttle trains from O'Hare for Chicago DNC 2024

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra will offer shuttle trains during the Democratic National Convention in Chicago.

The shuttles will run from O'Hare Transfer Station to Union Station every hour.

Metra said it will take about 35 minutes to get conventioneers from O'Hare to Union station.

The service will run August 12 through the 30th. It will be available on weekends.

The O'Hare Transfer Station is located near the airport's multimodal rental car facility.

A one-way ticket will cost $3.75. Tickets can be purchased via the Ventra app before boarding.

Beginning Aug. 19, Chicago will host more than 50,000 visitors, including 5,000 delegates, 12,000 volunteers and 15,000 members of the media.

