Metra UP-W service disrupted as police investigate freight train robbery in Berkeley

BERKELEY, Ill. (WLS) -- Metra UP-W line service has been disrupted for a freight train robbery in Berkeley Tuesday morning.

Metra said inbound and outbound train movement was halted near Berkeley due to the police activity. Trains resumed moving at about 6:45, Metra said.

A Metra spokesperson said police are investigating Chopper7 flew above the scene as police were investigating boxes containing kitchen appliances.

Further details were not immediately available.