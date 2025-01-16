Metra UP-W trains stopped after train hits vehicle in Melrose Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Union Pacific West trains are stopped, after a train hit a vehicle in Melrose Park Thursday evening, the commuter rail said.
Metra said in a post on X just after 5 p.m. that UP-W inbound and outbound trains are stopped because an inbound train hit a vehicle at Ninth Avenue and Main Street.
Metra said no one was in the vehicle, and no one was injured in the crash.
Chopper 7 was over the scene about 5:20 p.m., and a tow truck was removing what appeared to be a sedan from the tracks.
Metra said about 5:45 p.m. trains were still stopped, and extensive delays are expected.
