Metra UP-W trains stopped after train hits vehicle in Melrose Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Metra Union Pacific West trains are stopped, after a train hit a vehicle in Melrose Park Thursday evening, the commuter rail said.

Metra said in a post on X just after 5 p.m. that UP-W inbound and outbound trains are stopped because an inbound train hit a vehicle at Ninth Avenue and Main Street.

Metra said no one was in the vehicle, and no one was injured in the crash.

Chopper 7 was over the scene about 5:20 p.m., and a tow truck was removing what appeared to be a sedan from the tracks.

Metra said about 5:45 p.m. trains were still stopped, and extensive delays are expected.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.