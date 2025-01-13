Extensive delays expected on Metra Rock Island Line after train hits vehicle near Robbins

Extensive delays are expected on the Metra Rock Island Line, after a train hit a vehicle near Robbins.

Extensive delays are expected on the Metra Rock Island Line, after a train hit a vehicle near Robbins.

Extensive delays are expected on the Metra Rock Island Line, after a train hit a vehicle near Robbins.

Extensive delays are expected on the Metra Rock Island Line, after a train hit a vehicle near Robbins.

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Extensive delays are expected on the Metra Rock Island Line Monday afternoon, after a train hit a vehicle, the commuter rail said.

Train No. 419, scheduled to arrive in Joliet at 4:02 p.m., is now moving again, after hitting a vehicle near Robbins, Metra said at 4:50 p.m.

Train No. 430, which was scheduled to depart Joliet at 4:30 p.m., will not operate because of the crash. Train No. 432 will be the next inbound train to leave Joliet, Metra said.

SEE ALSO: CTA President Dorval Carter to retire as head of transit agency

Train No. 701, which is scheduled to arrive in Joliet at 4:56 p.m., is operating 25 to 30 minutes behind schedule.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Chopper 7 was over the scene after 4 p.m. Police and fire crews had responded.

This is a developing story; check back with ABC7 Chicago for updates.