Extensive delays expected on Metra Rock Island Line after train hits vehicle near Robbins

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Monday, January 13, 2025 10:54PM
Extensive delays are expected on the Metra Rock Island Line, after a train hit a vehicle near Robbins.

ROBBINS, Ill. (WLS) -- Extensive delays are expected on the Metra Rock Island Line Monday afternoon, after a train hit a vehicle, the commuter rail said.

Train No. 419, scheduled to arrive in Joliet at 4:02 p.m., is now moving again, after hitting a vehicle near Robbins, Metra said at 4:50 p.m.

Train No. 430, which was scheduled to depart Joliet at 4:30 p.m., will not operate because of the crash. Train No. 432 will be the next inbound train to leave Joliet, Metra said.

Train No. 701, which is scheduled to arrive in Joliet at 4:56 p.m., is operating 25 to 30 minutes behind schedule.

It was not immediately clear if anyone was injured in the crash.

Chopper 7 was over the scene after 4 p.m. Police and fire crews had responded.

