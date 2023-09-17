2 stabbed during Mexican Independence Day celebrations, downtown streets closed for 2nd night

Two male victims, ages 19 and 15, suffered stabbed wounds after a fight broke out near State and Wacker Saturday evening, authorities said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Two teenagers were stabbed in downtown Chicago as crowds of people took to the streets to celebrate Mexican Independence Day overnight.

Chicago police said a 15-year-old boy and a 19-year-old man suffered stab wounds after the two got into some sort of argument with a group of men.

The 15-year-old was cut in the torso. The 19-year-old was stabbed in the back, police said. They were both taken to a hospital in good condition

The exact circumstances leading up to what happened were not immediately known.

No one is in custody as police continue to investigate.

Meanwhile, it was another jam packed night in the Loop for Mexican Independence Day celebrations.

Road closures were back in place again Saturday night and there was more gridlocked traffic. The Central Business District was closed from Division to 18th Street and from DuSable Lake Shore Drive to Halsted.

Revelers didn't let the road closures stop them, however, as packs of people still celebrated the holiday on foot, blasting fireworks, blaring horns and waving the flag of Mexico.

The street closures ended around 3 a.m., OEMC said.

Some people heading into the city Saturday for unrelated events had to deal with the traffic mess, which they said was somewhat of a headache.

The following access points to downtown were once again open to residents and employees:

-North Halsted and West Division

-North Halsted and West Chicago

-North Halsted and West Washington

-North Halsted and West Madison

-South Halsted and South Jackson

-West Roosevelt and South Union

-18th Street and South State

-18th Street and South Michigan

-18th Street and South Indiana

-West Division and North LaSalle