Open community meeting to discuss proposed Chicago Mexican Independence Day event in Grant Park

For Mexican Independence Day 2024, organizers want to host a two-day event downtown Chicago in Grant Park. They hope this would cut down on chaos.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A virtual meeting will be held Thursday to discuss a proposal for a Mexican Independence Day event in downtown Chicago.

The meeting will be held via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. The meeting can be joined at https://us02web.zoom.us/w/84791576097 with a webinar ID: 847-9157-6097 and passcode: 197572.

The plan to host a two-day event in Grant Park to celebrate Mexican Independence Day got one step closer to coming to fruition last month.

The event would be in addition to the traditional parade held in Little Village each year. The idea is to create another option for people to gather and celebrate.

The plan to hold a festival downtown in September was put together by the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and the Mexican Consulate.

"It gives people an opportunity to come to an event and celebrate where they want to celebrate, which is downtown, in the heart of the city," said Jaime di Paulo, with the Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce.

The festival would be called El Grito, and would be held from 2 to 10 p.m. Sept. 14 and 15.

Consul General Reyna Torres said this would be a return to downtown festivities, which ended more than a decade ago.

"They want to be celebratory, want to be safe, community-oriented, family-oriented," Torres said.

In recent years, caravans full of revelers have filled the city's downtown streets.

And city officials have implemented last-minute closures, causing chaos in the Loop and surrounding neighborhoods.

"When you don't have an organized event for individuals, people are going to create their own celebrations," said Jose Munoz, with the Illinois Latino Agenda.

Munoz said a city-sanctioned festival is a big step toward supporting a growing and vibrant community.

"I think, even if you have a parade, it's the first year with a parade and a celebration. You're still going to see some of those caravans. It'll take a few years before we get to the point, where we have enough organized events to celebrate everybody," Munoz said.

Festival organizers will host a virtual informational community meeting May 9, at the Fairmont hotel. Then, they say, they're just waiting for the official approval from Alderman Brendan Reilly.