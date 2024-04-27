Organizers planning to hold 2-night Mexican Independence Day event in Grant Park, alderman says

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Organizers are planning to hold a two-night Mexican Independence Day event in Grant Park in September, Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly said in a newsletter.
The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Mexican Consulate in Chicago would host the event on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Reilly said organizers are hosting an open community meeting at the Fairmont Chicago at 200 North Columbus Drive on Thursday, May 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Residents can learn about the event's logistics and what to expect during the festival, Reilly said. Click here to register.
SEE ALSO | Large downtown area closed to traffic as Mexican Independence Day celebrations kick off in Chicago
READ MORE | Teen boy among 2 stabbed during Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown: Chicago police
The video in the player above is from a previous report.