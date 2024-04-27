Organizers planning to hold 2-night Mexican Independence Day event in Grant Park, alderman says

When is Mexican Independence Day celebrated? Street closures were put in place due to large car caravans, OEMC said.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Organizers are planning to hold a two-night Mexican Independence Day event in Grant Park in September, Chicago Alderman Brendan Reilly said in a newsletter.

The Illinois Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and Mexican Consulate in Chicago would host the event on Saturday, Sept. 14 and Sunday, Sept. 15 from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Reilly said organizers are hosting an open community meeting at the Fairmont Chicago at 200 North Columbus Drive on Thursday, May 9 from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Residents can learn about the event's logistics and what to expect during the festival, Reilly said. Click here to register.

