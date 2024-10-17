No new jurors selected yet this week in former Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan corruption trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- There's more jury selection on tap Thursday at the federal trial of Mike Madigan.

No new jurors were selected Tuesday or Wednesday.

Seven more are needed.

In addition to the 11 jurors who have slowly already been chosen, one final jury member must survive challenges, plus six alternates - a larger number than other recent federal corruption trials, owing to the length of Madigan's.

U.S. District Judge Robert Blakey has warned the pace would delay the trial one week beyond its original 10-week schedule. On Friday, Blakey and the attorneys agreed that opening statements would be pushed to Monday, Oct. 21.

The former Illinois House speaker and co-defendant Michael McClain face bribery and racketeering charges.

Capitol News Illinois contributed to this report.