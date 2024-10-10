Lawyers slowly make their way through up to 180 prospective jurors in Mike Madigan corruption trial

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The trial of former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan continues Thursday, with jury selection.

On Wednesday, for the first time, attorneys were able to question potential jurors.

Madigan sat at the defense table taking notes as attorneys began the process of interviewing up to 180 prospective jurors.

Three jurors, including two men and one woman, have been selected so far.

Jury selection on the first day of questioning went much slower than expected, with attorneys initially averaging more than half an hour per person, questioning prospective jurors on everything from their union membership to their TV preferences.

Fifteen jurors were dismissed before the start of proceedings Thursday, and each juror was being questioned for about 20 minutes.

Twelve jurors and six alternates will eventually be selected.

Opening statements were tentatively scheduled to begin next Tuesday, but the judge made it clear Thursday that if attorneys continue at their current pace, they will not start until the following week.

The trial is expected to go well into December.

Madigan faces bribery and racketeering charges.

The former speaker is charged along with his longtime friend and confidant, Mike McClain.

A 117-page superseding racketeering indictment accuses him of leading what prosecutors call the "Madigan Enterprise," dedicated to enriching himself and his political cronies, while also maintaining his party in power in Springfield. Both men have pleaded not guilty.

