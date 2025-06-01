Obamas mark one year since death of Marian Robinson, known as 'the first mother of Chicago'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The last weekend of May marked one year since Marian Robinson passed away.

The Chicago native raised former first lady Michelle Obama and her son Craig on the city's South Side.

Michelle Obama paid tribute to her late mother on social media saying "we lost my mother a year ago, but somehow, it almost feels like she' with us more and more each day."

ABC7 is reflecting back on Robinson's legacy. Many affectionately called her the "first mother of Chicago."

Robinson invited ABC7's Samantha Chatman to her South Loop condo three years ago.

She was warm, kind and full of stories and humor.

When asked about her time in the White House during Barack Obama's presidency, sha said:

"They did the cooking! and if you want to be honest, cooking is not my favorite thing to do," Robinson said. "I get so sick of having to go into that kitchen and figuring out what I'm going to cook."

She said some of her favorite Chicago restaurants included Lem's Bar-B-Q and Italian Fiesta Pizzeria.

Robinson dedicated her life to supporting her family and making sure her children knew they could achieve anything they set their minds to.

"I'm proud of what is important to [ my kids ] ," she said. "I just think loving children is the most important thing. No matter who they are. No matter what they do: give them a chance to make mistakes."

Robinson said one of her proudest moments was seeing Barack become the first black president of our country and watching her daughter, who is successful in her own right, become a role model for girls and women who look like her.

"I'm glad she was first lady because young people who thought it wasn't possible, see that it is," she said.

Robinson passed away a year ago at the age of 86.

Her legacy in Chicago and around the world lives on.

