Marian Robinson, mother of former First Lady Michelle Obama, passes away at 86

Marian Robinson, mother of Michelle Obama and President Barack Obama's mother-in-law, passed away on Friday at the age of 86, according to the family.

Robinson was a fixture in the Obama White House and resided there during his tenure to help watch over the first couple's daughters, Sasha and Malia.

