American couple released after nearly a month in Mexican prison over timeshare dispute

Christy and Paul Akeo, both 60, have been held in Mexico for fraud to Palace Resorts.

A Michigan couple was released Thursday after spending nearly a month in a Mexican prison over a payment dispute with a timeshare company, according to Michael Gordon, a spokesperson for Michigan Rep. Tom Barrett's office.

Paul Akeo, a 58-year-old Navy veteran, and his wife Christy, 60, were taken into custody shortly after their plane landed in Cancun on March 4, according to their family.

Prosecutors in the Mexican state of Quintana Roo, where Cancun is located, accused the Akeos of defrauding a hospitality company.

The case stems from a 2021 timeshare agreement between the Akeos and Palace Elite, a subsidiary of The Palace Company, John Manly, an attorney for the Akeo family, previously told CNN.

The couple's family has said the allegations against them are false. Through their attorneys, the Akeos say they successfully disputed charges with their credit card from a resort company they claim breached their contract by failing to provide services.

The couple is traveling back to the US and are expected to land in Michigan shortly before midnight, Gordon said.

Manly also confirmed that the couple has been released and were heading home Thursday. He thanked Congressman Barrett, calling him a "hero in my book," as well as Adam Boehler and President Donald Trump.

"President Trump, I know he personally got involved with this and wanted them home, so I give him a lot of credit," Manly said to CNN Thursday night. "No American should have to endure what these people have endured. But for these three men, I think they'd still be sitting there."

A spokesperson for The Palace Company did not immediately respond to questions about the status of the case Thursday following the Akeos' release.

Manly told CNN in a March statement that the couple was being "held captive in a hell hole of a Mexican maximum-security prison."

Barrett decried the prison's "horrific conditions" on X after he visited the couple there on Wednesday.

Lindsey Hull previously told CNN she was concerned about her parents' health in prison.

"Their lives are in danger. Their health is declining. We need to get these people home," Hull said, referring to her parents. "We just don't have another option. They're not going to be sitting in prison indefinitely."

The US State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the couple's release. A State Department spokesperson previously told CNN it's "aware of reports of the detention of two U.S. citizens in Mexico" but declined to offer specifics.

Lindsey Hull said last month her parents were taken into custody and told arrest warrants had been issued for them in Mexico after a criminal complaint was filed by The Palace Company alleging fraud.

"We're assuming it has something to do with the timeshare with Palace Resorts," she recalled her stepfather telling her in a call the day her parents were arrested.

How the case unfolded

Prosecutors in Mexico allege in a March 15 statement that in 2022, the Akeos canceled 13 credit card payments to a hotel chain totaling more than $116,500. Prosecutors did not elaborate on possible evidence but said the activity constitutes fraud.

Through their attorneys, the Akeos say Palace failed to provide promised services a few months into their timeshare contract. The couple then filed a complaint with their credit card company seeking a refund of nearly $117,000 in Palace payments.

The couple argued the resort company breached their contract. Manly said in a statement last week the Akeos were held "because they successfully disputed Palace' [ sic ] charges and failure to deliver services with American Express, criticized the Company on Facebook and alerted others who felt wronged by Palace."

Manly added the company was retaliating against the couple for challenging the charges.

A spokesperson for The Palace Company and attorneys for the Akeos both provided CNN with documentation showing an extended dispute about the couple's use of membership benefits and what could be considered breaches of contract.

The Palace spokesperson told CNN in statements last week that they filed a complaint with Mexican authorities in August 2023 after the Akeos "fraudulently disputed legitimate credit card charges and publicly encouraged others to do the same."

"The Akeos began disputing their membership charges with their credit card companies," Palace said in a statement last week. "These disputes - despite relating to services they had actively used - were granted," the company said in a statement.

Palace claims the couple later took to Facebook and "bragged about these chargebacks and encouraged others to follow suit."

Last September, attorneys for Palace sent a cease-and-desist letter to Christy Akeo claiming that her Facebook posts were unlawful because she had instructed members on how to end their agreements "using illegal and fraudulent means," according to a copy of the letter the company provided to CNN.

Separately, in announcing the fraud charges last month, Mexican prosecutors pointed to social media posts, alleging Christy Akeo used them "to inform how said fraud was committed against the hotel chain."

Palace said it has also filed a related civil suit seeking financial damages and that "all of its actions are in full accordance with Mexican law."

"The bottom line is this is a civil dispute which can be easily litigated," Manly told CNN in a Friday statement. "Palace has no right to force a settlement by having the Akeos arrested and thrown into a dangerous Mexican prison."

Hull previously told CNN her family received no notice of criminal charges that she is aware of and said her mother did take to social media to share her negative experience with fellow Palace patrons. However, she's baffled at why social media activity may have contributed to the arrest.

"My mom was very clear about that in this Facebook group where people were seeking information on what to do when you get in these memberships," Hull said. "If there's 8,000 people dealing with the same thing, and the same disappointments with Palace Resorts, and how they treat their members, maybe you should look in the mirror and make a change."

