Airman surprises grandparents with prank after spending years overseas, sweet video shows

Anthony was stationed in England with the Air Force for two years.

Hilarious footage shows a grandson surprising his grandparents after spending two years away in the military, disguising himself as an Amazon worker delivering a package.

Annalise Ryan, who filmed the video in San Diego, California, told Storyful that her brother Anthony was stationed in England with the Air Force for two years.

"When he was finally able to come home we wanted to surprise our grandparents because we knew how much they missed him," Annalise said, explaining that the Amazon worker camouflage idea came next.

In the video, Anthony is seen at his grandparents' house door, handing a package to his grandpa, and then having his grandma sign some fake papers, as the rest of the family laughs.

Anthony then asks to use the lavatory, and his grandma says yes, still without realizing it his her grandson asking. She even says, "He looks like Anthony!"

The grandma then offers him some food, and as he comes into the dining area and takes off his mask, she finally realizes it's her grandson. She throws herself on the floor, before hugging him in tears.