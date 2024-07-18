Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson hoping RNC can 'elevate' city

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is a Democrat, but he pushed hard to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is a Democrat, but he pushed hard to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is a Democrat, but he pushed hard to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is a Democrat, but he pushed hard to host the 2024 Republican National Convention.

MILWAUKEE (WLS) -- The Republican National Convention has brought together tens-of-thousands of Republicans in Milwaukee this week as they formally nominate Donald Trump as their 2024 presidential candidate.

But one of the key figures of the convention is not a Republican at all. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson is a Democrat.

He's no fan of former President Trump, but he pushed hard to host the GOP convention.

Johnson is setting aside his political differences to thrust his city into the national spotlight.

"I am a Democrat, like I said, I am going to the DNC next month and I am proudly going to cast my ballot to support President Joe Biden and his re-election," Mayor Johnson said. "That's on the political end. On the business end, I am looking at this as an opportunity to elevate Milwaukee, to bring economic development, to bring economic impact here."

The Republican National Convention is estimated to bring in $200 million in revenue for Milwaukee.

ABC7 Political Analyst Laura Washington discusses the latest on the Republican National Convention.

Next month, the Milwaukee mayor will be coming to Chicago, where he will serve as a delegate at the DNC.