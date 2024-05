Boy, 3 to 4, found wondering streets in Englewood, Chicago police searching for guardians

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A child was found wondering the streets of the South Side, Chicago police said.

He was found in the 1300 block of West 64th Street in Englewood.

The boy is 3 to 4 years old. When police found him he was not wearing a shirt, had green shorts and black sandals.

He might go by the name "Martice."

Police ask anybody who recognizes him to contact Area One SVU at 312- 747-8380 or call 911.