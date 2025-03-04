Missing Calumet City man with dementia found dead in northwest Indiana: coroner

CALUMET CITY, Ill. (WLS) -- A south suburban man with dementia last seen in February was found dead in northwest Indiana Monday, the Lake County, Indiana Coroner's Office said.

Chester Palusiak, 72, of Calumet City was last seen on Feb. 13 at 165th Street and Wentworth Avenue in Calumet City.

The Lake County coroner team responded about 7 p.m. Monday to 406 Superior Ave. in Munster, Indiana, where they found Palusiak, a news release said.

An autopsy performed Tuesday showed no foul play or trauma in Palusiak's cause of death. Toxicology and manner of death are pending, the coroner's office said.

The circumstances surrounding Palusiak's death were not immediately clear.

Friends and family called Palusiak a beloved member of the community, who spent many years driving kids to church on Sundays.

"He just has such kindness, passion and unwavering commitment to others, and it's left a lasting impact on many lives, and we are just determined to find him and bring him home," family friend Geneva Cummins said.

Organized search efforts were underway before Palusiak was found.

