VIDEO: Moment semi crashes with train in Minnesota caught on camera

The moment a semi-truck and a train collided in Minnesota was caught on camera.

It happened in Sleepy Eye, Minnesota as a driver with a grain trailer tried to turn into a business by crossing train tracked.

As he made the turn, video shows as he was struck by a Canadian Pacific Kansas City Railroad train.

The crash caused damage to both the semi and the train, with the Wilson grain trailer being totaled.

The truck driver and two train passengers were treated for minor injuries at the scene.

The sheriff's office reminded drivers to always look both ways before crossing and never stop train tracks.