More than 10k cans of Coca-Cola recalled over possible plastic contamination

More than 10,000 cans of Original Coca-Cola have been voluntarily recalled due to possible plastic contamination.

The recall was initiated by Coca-Cola manufacturer Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling on March 6 and was officially designated a Class II recall by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on March 24, according to an FDA report.

According to the FDA, the Class II designation indicates that use of a recalled product could cause temporary or reversible health effects or that the probability of "serious adverse health consequences" is "remote."

In total, 864 12-count packs of Coca-Cola Original Taste cans are affected.

The recall only affects specific 12-ounce Coca-Cola Original cans produced by Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling, LLC in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Only certain batches distributed in Illinois and Wisconsin are included.

To check if your Coca-Cola is part of the recall, look for the following details on the can or packaging:

Can UPC: 0 49000-00634 6

Pack UPC: 0 49000-02890 4

Date code: Sept. 29, 2025 (SEP2925MDA)

Time stamp: 1100-1253

Labeling: "Canned Under Authority of the Coca-Cola Company, Atlanta, GA 30313."

Reached for comment Tuesday, Coca-Cola referred ABC News to Reyes Coca-Cola Bottling. In a statement, a spokesperson for the bottling company confirmed the voluntary recall.

"The cases are being withdrawn because they did not meet our high-quality standards," the spokesperson said. "We are taking this voluntary action because nothing is more important to us than providing high-quality products to the people who drink our beverages."