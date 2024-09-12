Woman wins $3 million on scratch-off ticket in south suburbs

A "newly-minted millionaire" is celebrating after winning $3 million off a scratch-off in the south suburbs.

The winning ticket was bought at a Circle K gas station at 26950 W. Eames in Channahon. The winner is from Morris, Illinois.

"Scratch-off lottery games are my favorite, and my local gas station had a brand new game on display so I bought three tickets," the player who requested to stay anonymous said. "I remembered that I could scan the ticket at the store, and when I did, my mouth dropped, and I went numb."

The Super Bonus scratch-off ticket cost $30.

She plans to "invest, remodel the house and travel - exactly in that order."

For selling the winning ticket, the retailer will receive a bonus of $30,000.