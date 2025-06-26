73-year-old killed in hit-and-run; 1 in custody, Morton Grove police say

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed in the north suburbs on Thursday morning.

A man, 73, was walking in the 6700-block of Beckwith Road near Neenah on Thursday at about 7:30 a.m., Morton Grove police said.

He was struck by a tan Chevy Equinox LT traveling on Beckwith, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he later died.

The suspect driver fled the scene. Morton Grove police later said they found the Chevy Equinox, but nobody was inside.

At about 10 a.m., police found a person of interest in the case.

No other information was made available.