24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Welcome, Mickey
mickey@disney.com
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

73-year-old killed in hit-and-run; 1 in custody, Morton Grove police say

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Thursday, June 26, 2025 6:08PM
ABC7 Chicago 24/7 Stream
Live streaming newscasts, breaking news, weather & original, local programming.

MORTON GROVE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 73-year-old pedestrian was killed in the north suburbs on Thursday morning.

ABC7 Chicago is now streaming 24/7. Click here to watch

A man, 73, was walking in the 6700-block of Beckwith Road near Neenah on Thursday at about 7:30 a.m., Morton Grove police said.

He was struck by a tan Chevy Equinox LT traveling on Beckwith, police said.

The pedestrian was taken to Lutheran General Hospital where he later died.

The suspect driver fled the scene. Morton Grove police later said they found the Chevy Equinox, but nobody was inside.

At about 10 a.m., police found a person of interest in the case.

No other information was made available.

Copyright © 2025 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW