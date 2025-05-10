Mother's Day weekend events underway across Chicago, including Purpose Over Pain brunch

Mother's Day weekend events were already underway across Chicago on Saturday.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- It's Mother's Day weekend, but for some mothers, it's not always a celebration.

Some moms rallied around each other Saturday in Chicago.

The holiday can be very difficult. There was a Purpose Over Pain brunch Saturday at St. Sabina Academy.

On the eve of Mother's Day, some mothers were collectively pushing past their grief and celebrating the strength that has kept them going.

The non-profit Purpose Over Pain was started by mothers who lost their children to gun violence.

"It's bittersweet because the parents we bring together are parents who don't have their children," said Pam Bosley, co-founder of Purpose Over Pain.

Bosley lost her 18-year-old son Terrell to a shooting in 2006.

"That first year, I tried to take my life twice, because there wasn't no support there wasn't nobody out there I could talk to," Bosley said. "I'm just grateful to embrace other moms... that's what we're doing today, uplifting each other and letting them know they can make it."

The event included live music, gifts and delicious food. Father Michael Pfleger addressed the mothers and handed each one a rose.

Chicago Fire Department Commissioner Annette Nance-Holt also helped organize the event as she mourns the loss of her son Blair, who died in a 2009 shooting.

"I think it's cathartic that we wrap our arms around each other," Nance-Holt said. "Of course there's gonna be tears but there's support for you and us leaning on each other helps us get through today, tomorrow and the rest of our lives actually."

Elsewhere across Chicago, more mothers were celebrated. Alderwoman Emma Mitts hosted the 5th annual Magnificent Mother's Extravaganza.

"You're raising families in very difficult times so it's not enough to just say happy Mother's Day, we have to show up on behalf of mothers," Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson said.

As celebrations continue, many people are also doing last-minute Mother's Day shopping. That has been impacted this year by President Donald Trump's tariff policies, as many flowers and other gifts come from China and several other countries.

Gur Manhas, the owner of City Scents Flowers, said he's absorbing those rising prices for now.

"Some things are going up double, triple," Manhas said. "This close to Mother's Day, we're doing the best to absorb the cost ourselves."