Pop-Up Prom Experience provides hundreds of Lake County high school students with free prom dresses

GRAYSLAKE, Ill. (WLS) -- Hundreds of Lake County high schoolers had their dreams come true on Saturday ahead of prom season.

The Pop-Up Prom Experience returned for the fifth year, giving between 400 and 500 students the chance to find the perfect dress, all for free.

Each student was assigned a personal shopper to help them pick out the dresses along with accessories and shoes.

Thousands of dresses were readily available and on display for students to choose from.

The community donates all the dresses.

Students also had the chance to learn more about college and other post high school educational options.

ABC7 spoke with an organizer and a student who both say this day is one they will not forget.

"It's a full heart and happy tears, literally. The girls are crying, the volunteers are crying, the moms are crying - I could cry right now. Literally just a full heart and everyone feels just so special," said Mothers Trust Foundation organizer Marly Subido.

The annual event is organized by the Mothers Trust Foundation, which works to support Lake County families in need.

"So fun! This is a great thing. This is my first time doing it. My sister did it her junior year, so it was really fun to come here and try on the dresses," said Lakes Community High School junior Adalaide Stoinski.

The Pop-Up Prom Experience continues Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the University Center of Lake County.