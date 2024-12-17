Work begins to demolish former E2 nightclub building where 21 died in 2003 stampede

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Work has begun to demolish the South Side building that once housed the E2 nightclub.

The city's buildings department said it found multiple dangerous and hazardous building code violations, which pose an immediate threat to first responders and the public.

Last month, a demolition permit was denied amid efforts to landmark the Motor Row building, which is more than 100 years old.

Back in 2003, 21 people died in a stampede inside the building when it was a night club.

