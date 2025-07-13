24/7 LiveChicago & Suburban Cook Co.North SuburbsWest SuburbsSouth SuburbsNW Indiana
Motorcyclist killed in crash in Geneva, Illinois: police

ByABC7 Chicago Digital Team WLS logo
Sunday, July 13, 2025 5:02PM
GENEVA, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcyclist died in a west suburban crash on Sunday morning, police said.

Geneva, Illinois police said other motorists discovered the crash site on Fabyan Parkway, and officers responded just after 6:30 a.m.

An investigation indicated that a 39-year-old Sycamore man was driving a motorcycle westbound on Fabyan Parkway, police said. He then veered across the eastbound lanes of traffic, between Wenmoth and Kaneville roads, and hit an embankment.

The driver was pronounced dead on the scene. His identity was not immediately released.

Fabyan Parkway has been reopened to traffic.

Geneva police, the Kane County Accident Reconstruction Team and the Kane County Coroner's Office are investigating.

Further information was not immediately available.

