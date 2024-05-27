Motorcyclist seriously injured in Skokie hit-and-run crash, police say

SKOKIE, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash in the north suburbs on Sunday night, police said.

Skokie police said the crash happened near Dempster Street and LeClaire Avenue just before 10 p.m.

A motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on Dempster when someone drove a red van or SUV northbound from LeClaire into the Dempster intersection, resulting in a crash, police said. The driver of the red vehicle fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The N.O.R.T.A.F. Major Crash Assistance Team is helping investigate the crash. The intersection was closed for the investigation and has since reopened.

Further information was not immediately available.