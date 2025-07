Motorcyclist killed in crash with dump truck on IL-53 in Arlington Heights

Illinois State Police said a motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a dump truck on Route 53 in Arlington Heights Monday morning.

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, Ill. (WLS) -- A motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a dump truck on Route 53 in Arlington Heights Monday morning, Illinois State police said.

The crash occurred at about 1:29 a.m. in the northbound lanes of IL-53 near Rand Road.

Police said the driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have closed lanes in the area of the crash. Further details were not immediately available.