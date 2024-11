Charges pending after church burglarized in Mount Greenwood: Chicago police

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Charges are pending after a break-in at a Chicago church.

The break-in happened just before 5 a.m. Friday at Saint Christina Catholic Church in the Mount Greenwood neighborhood's 3300-block of West 110th Street.

Police said the suspect broke a window to get inside before stealing several items.

The suspect is in custody and charges are pending.

Further information was not immediately available.

