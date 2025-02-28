Woman survives being shot 11 times by ex-boyfriend at Mount Prospect condo building, mayor says

A woman survived being shot 11 times by her ex-boyfriend Michael Work in an attempted murder-suicide at a Mount Prospect condo building, a mayor said.

A woman survived being shot 11 times by her ex-boyfriend Michael Work in an attempted murder-suicide at a Mount Prospect condo building, a mayor said.

A woman survived being shot 11 times by her ex-boyfriend Michael Work in an attempted murder-suicide at a Mount Prospect condo building, a mayor said.

A woman survived being shot 11 times by her ex-boyfriend Michael Work in an attempted murder-suicide at a Mount Prospect condo building, a mayor said.

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- A loved one of a shooting victim shared new information Thursday after a man shot his ex-girlfriend at a north suburban condominium building before taking his own life on Monday afternoon, police said.

Mount Prospect police officers responded to the Meadows Condominiums garage in 1200-block of West Northwest Highway just after 4:45 p.m. Monday.

There, officers found a conscious 63-year-old woman and an unconscious 53-year-old man, who had both been shot.

Mount Prospect Mayor Paul Hoefert, who's related to the victim by marriage, said the man ambushed her inside a condo parking garage Monday night.

He said the two used to be a couple and that the woman was on the phone with her adult daughter when the attack happened.

Police said an investigation indicates that after the woman pulled her car into the condo building's secured garage, the man, identified as Michael Work of Shorewood, Wisconsin, followed her inside with his vehicle while the door was still open.

As the woman tried to park, Work drove into her vehicle's driver's side multiple times and opened fire, police said. He then got out of his car and shot himself.

The victim, shot multiple times, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. Police said she was awake and speaking with detectives earlier this week.

Hoefort said the woman was shot 11 times and is still in the hospital as of Thursday

SEE ALSO | Indiana man killed wife, 3 kids in murder-suicide after she told him about divorce plans: family

Work was taken to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered a gun from the scene.

Police said Work and the victim were in a dating relationship that recently ended.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.