Man shoots ex-girlfriend at Mount Prospect condo building before taking own life, police say

MOUNT PROSPECT, Ill. (WLS) -- A man shot his ex-girlfriend at a north suburban condominium building before taking his own life on Monday afternoon, police said.

Mount Prospect police officers responded to the Meadows Condominiums garage in 1200-block of West Northwest Highway just after 4:45 p.m. Monday.

There, officers found a conscious 63-year-old woman and an unconscious 53-year-old man, who had both been shot.

Police said an investigation indicates that after the woman pulled her car into the condo building's secured garage, the man, identified as Michael Work of Shorewood, Wisconsin, followed her inside with his vehicle while the door was still open.

As the woman tried to park, Work drove into her vehicle's driver's side multiple times and opened fire, police said. He then got out of his car and shot himself.

The victim, shot multiple times, was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge. At last check, police said, she was awake and speaking with detectives.

Work was taken to the same hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police recovered a gun from the scene.

Police said Work and the victim were in a dating relationship that recently ended.

If you are experiencing suicidal, substance use or other mental health crises please call or text the new three digit code at 988. You will reach a trained crisis counselor for free, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. You can also go to 988lifeline.org or dial the current toll free number 800-273-8255 [ TALK ] .

You can contact the Illinois domestic violence hotline at 1-877-863-6338 click here for more information.