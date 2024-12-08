1,000 new coats passed out to community members in Englewood as weather turns colder

CHICAGO (WLS) -- The spirit of giving is alive and well Sunday morning inside the Chicago Police Department's 7th District station.

"We just want to be a blessing to our community. We know that these are essentials folks need this time. We're in Chicago. It gets cold here in Chicago," said Mr. Dad's Father's Club Executive Director Joseph Williams.

Sunday marks year five of the Mr. Dad's Father's Club "Share the Warmth" coat giveaway.

The organization works to uplift the community while also making sure it is kept warm this holiday season.

"Folks are coming out here today, lined up all the way down the street, because it shows sometimes, not everyone can afford a coat," Williams said.

From kids to adults, 1,000 new coats were passed out to community members, along with boots, gloves, hats and scarves.

"This is fantastic. This is tradition as far as people in the community, helping out the community," said Mark Heath, who received a jacket.

Stacey Kidd also received a jacket.

"It's exciting, for one, and I'm grateful for the father dad program. He does a lot for the community," Kidd said.

Community members even left with a warm meal.

Denise Kidd is a volunteer.

"I love it, I love serving the community, those that are in need," she said.

Hundreds of these coats were donated by an organization called Cradles to Crayons. Mr. Dad's Father's Club then distributed the coats to the community.

"This is what Chicago does, right? We're a city built on community, and to see everyone here... That's why I get up every day to do my work," said Cradles to Crayons Executive Director Dawn Melchiorre.