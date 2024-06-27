Vigil held for owner seriously injured in beating at Barraco's restaurant in Mt. Greenwood

A vigil was held Wednesday for Nick Barraco, who was seriously injured in a beating at his restaurant Barraco's on 111th Street in Mt. Greenwood.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A community came together Wednesday night to pray for a restaurant owner who was attacked while on the job on the Chicago's Southwest Side.

While a Cook County judge is likely to determine who started the violent fight, 61-year-old Nick Barraco is said to have a long recovery ahead.

St. Barnabas Church in Beverly, where Barraco has been a member for more than 20 years, was filled with prayer and hope Wednesday while the 61-year-old man recovers from a serious head injury following a violent confrontation.

"I was shocked," longtime friend Bob Dykstra said. "I couldn't believe it."

Bob and Debbie Dykstra have known Barraco for decades. Hearing about the fight that took place outside of their longtime friend's Mount Greenwood restaurant early Sunday morning, they said, is still hard to process.

"Everybody is devastated by it," Debbie said. "They feel for the whole family, you know? And it's wonderful to see so many people supporting them."

Prosecutors said after four men from the west suburbs were kicked out of the restaurant, a brawl ensued outside, ending with Barraco being hit in the head and left with a fractured skull and brain bleed.

Doorbell video showed the moments the four men were arrested around the corner from the business.

In court Tuesday, the suspects' defense attorneys argued their clients were not the aggressors, revealing video to the judge that alleges Barraco's employees started the fight.

Alderman Matt O'Shea of the 19th Ward says he saw the video.

"But, be no mistake about it, that night those four individuals, those men, orchestrated this entire thing," O'Shea said. "And they're the reason why Nick Barraco spent three-and-a-half days in the intensive care unit."

Words of support and well wishes were written on a banner for a community businessman who is said to have always treated his patrons like his family.

"He's a kind man. Anytime I go to the restaurant, he seats us right away," friend and St. Barnabas Church member Sarah Peterson said. "He makes sure that he's got a seat for people and gets everyone taken care of. So, we want to take care of him now."

O'Shea told ABC7 Barraco is out of the hospital Wednesday night and is back at home recovering while surrounded by his family.

The four suspects are due back in court Monday.