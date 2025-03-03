Missing woman found dead after fire breaks out at Mundelein townhouse: officials

The Mundelein Fire Department said officials are looking for a missing woman after a fire broke out in the 1200-block of Huntington Drive on Sunday.

MUNDELEIN, Ill. (WLS) -- A missing woman has been found dead after a fire broke out at a townhouse in the north suburbs on Sunday evening, officials said.

The Mundelein Fire Department responded to a report of a fire in the 1200-block of Huntington Drive around 5:30 p.m.

Originally, officials originally said the elderly woman was suspected missing.

On Monday, the fire department confirmed the woman's body was found in a second-floor bedroom.

Foul play is not suspected. Her identify has not been released.

Officials added that getting into the house was difficult due to the hoarding conditions.

There were mounts up to five feet high throughout the house, including the stairs, officials said.

"Upon arrival, the front door could only be opened 5 to 6 inches and had to be removed off its hinges," officials said.

The house had no central heating, officials added that they found space heaters and propane powered camping type heaters.

Further information was not immediately available.