Munster, Indiana widow sues 2 crematories, claiming husband's remains improperly handled

Heights Crematory recently shut down by state, after 100 bodies found improperly stored

A Munster, Indiana widow claimed in a lawsuit Crown Cremation sent her husband's remains to Heights Crematory, where they were improperly stored.

A Munster, Indiana widow claimed in a lawsuit Crown Cremation sent her husband's remains to Heights Crematory, where they were improperly stored.

A Munster, Indiana widow claimed in a lawsuit Crown Cremation sent her husband's remains to Heights Crematory, where they were improperly stored.

A Munster, Indiana widow claimed in a lawsuit Crown Cremation sent her husband's remains to Heights Crematory, where they were improperly stored.

MUNSTER, Ind. (WLS) -- A widow from Munster, Indiana is suing two cremation businesses.

She says they mishandled her late husband's remains.

Darla Smith's husband, Darryl, died last August.

Her lawsuit claims Crown Cremation in Indiana sent her husband's remains to Heights Crematory in Illinois, which then failed to refrigerate them and didn't cremate them for nearly three weeks.

"I don't even know if the remains I have belonged to my husband, honestly. I mean, that's a question I have. And also, when I told our children about it, that was their first question, as well. Is it their father?" Darla Smith said.

Heights Crematory was recently shut down by the state, after 100 bodies were found.

They were improperly stored.

Neither crematorium has commented on the lawsuit.