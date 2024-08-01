NAACP calling for bodycam video to be released in deadly police shooting on Indiana college campus

FORT WAYNE, Ind. -- The NAACP of Fort Wayne, Indiana is calling for bodycam video to be released of a deadly police shooting.

It happened on the Purdue Fort Wayne Campus Tuesday, WPTA reported.

The coroner has identified the man as 31-year-old Gawon Benson of Fort Wayne.

Dekalb County Community Corrections in Indiana asked for help finding Benson.

They thought he might be armed.

Officers say Benson had a gun, and did not respond to police commands.

The NAACP says officers should not have killed Benson.

"As soon as possible, we're demanding for it to be released. We need to see it. There's always been a policy whereas the NAACP and the police, we work together, OK? We're supposed to be able to see the bodycam or whatever else evidence they have, so we can go out and explain it to the community," said the Rev. Saharra Bledsoe, president of the Fort Wayne NAACP.

Bledsoe said she has been in contact with the victim's family to help them during this time.

The shooting remains under investigation.