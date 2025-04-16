SUV crashes into Gresham building after report of shots fired; man in custody, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) -- An SUV crashed into a South Side building early Wednesday, according to Chicago police.

The incident happened at about 1:03 a.m. near 79th Street and Damen Avenue, police said.

CPD officers were searching the area after someone reported hearing shots fired, when they reportedly saw a three-vehicle crash happen.

A white SUV ran a red light heading westbound on 79th and crashed into a blue car. The blue car then crashed into a black SUV, police said.

The white SUV kept driving and ended up crashing into a commercial building.

Police said three suspects were inside the white SUV. A 19-year-old man was the only suspect placed into a custody.

The 19-year-old has broken ribs; he was taken to an area hospital where he is expected to be OK, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

Charges are pending. No other information was available.

