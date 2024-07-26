Chicago man charged in Naperville armed robbery, shooting, police say

A shooting in Naperville, IL on Leach Drive stemmed from a robbery. It caused several schools to go on lockdown, police said Wednesday.

A shooting in Naperville, IL on Leach Drive stemmed from a robbery. It caused several schools to go on lockdown, police said Wednesday.

A shooting in Naperville, IL on Leach Drive stemmed from a robbery. It caused several schools to go on lockdown, police said Wednesday.

A shooting in Naperville, IL on Leach Drive stemmed from a robbery. It caused several schools to go on lockdown, police said Wednesday.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A 19-year-old Chicago man has been charged in an armed robbery and shooting in west suburban Naperville that took place earlier this year, Naperville police said Friday.

Kanyon J. Hardy was arrested Wednesday by Forest Park police, and charged with armed robbery, police said.

Hardy allegedly shot a 22-year-old man during a robbery April 16 in the 2500-block of Leach Drive.

Police previously said two people, who the victim knew, came to his home, and a struggle ensued. He was shot in the leg, and the two suspects fled on foot, police said.

They also stole money, police said.

Naperville police searched the area for several hours that day, and arrested a juvenile, who was transferred to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

The juvenile was charged with aggravated robbery with a firearm.

The victim has since been released from the hospital, Naperville police said.

Several area schools were locked down for hours after the shooting.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.