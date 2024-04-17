Naperville shooting that caused school lockdowns stemmed from robbery; 1 at large, police say

Multiple Naperville schools were locked down amid a shooting investigation in the area, including Neuqua Valley High School, Clow Elementary School.

Multiple Naperville schools were locked down amid a shooting investigation in the area, including Neuqua Valley High School, Clow Elementary School.

Multiple Naperville schools were locked down amid a shooting investigation in the area, including Neuqua Valley High School, Clow Elementary School.

Multiple Naperville schools were locked down amid a shooting investigation in the area, including Neuqua Valley High School, Clow Elementary School.

NAPERVILLE, Ill. (WLS) -- A Naperville shooting that sparked lockdowns at several area schools Tuesday afternoon stemmed from a robbery, police said Wednesday morning.

Police said they responded to the 2500-block of Leach Drive about 1:30 p.m. Tuesday for a reported shooting.

A 22-year-old man was found outside a home with gunshot wounds.

Police said the injuries were not considered life threatening.

Police said two people, who the man knew, came to his home, and a struggle ensued. He was shot in the leg, and the two suspects fled on foot, police said.

Naperville police searched the area for several hours, and arrested a juvenile, who was transferred to River Valley Juvenile Detention Center.

SEE ALSO: Naperville police make another weapons-related arrest in Topgolf parking lot

The suspect appeared at a detention hearing Wednesday morning, and was charged with aggravated robbery in the incident.

The individual is next due in court May 1, and was remanded.

The second suspect has not yet been located, police said.

Several area schools were locked down for hours Tuesday.

Anyone who may have witnessed or has information regarding the incident is asked to contact the Naperville Police Department Investigations Division at 630-548-2955.

The video in the player above is from an earlier report.