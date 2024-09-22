Fashion show to increase visibility and highlight beauty of people with Down Syndrome

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A fashion show highlighting the beauty of those with Down Syndrome is making Chicago proud.

The National Association for Down Syndrome, also known as NADS will hold its 19th annual fashion show on October 6.

The show will be from 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the Abbington Distinctive Banquets in Glen Ellyn.

ABC7 anchor and reporter Mark Rivera will be the emcee for the event.

Models will be of all ages and will proudly strut the runway to increase awareness and visibility for those with Down Syndrome.

A raffle and items for auction will open on September 30.

A virtual viewing party also be available upon request.

For information about volunteering, making a general donation, or sponsoring the event, visit the NADS website at www.nads.org or call 630-325-9112.