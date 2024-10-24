Kendall College chef shares chocolate molten lava cake recipe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tracy Butler Cooked up a Storm Thursday in honor of National Chocolate Day, which is this coming Monday.

Chef Jing Palasique, a pastry chef instructor at National Louis University's Kendall College and certified master sugar artist, made chocolate molten lava cakes.

Chocolate Molten Lava Cakes

Yield: 6 cakes

Prep time: 20 minutes

Cook time: 13 minutes

Total time: 33 minutes

Ingredients

- 1 cup chopped or pieces of 64% dark chocolate

- 10 tablespoons unsalted butter

- Pinch of sea salt

- 1/2 teaspoon vanilla bean paste

- 3 large eggs

- 3 large egg yolks

- 1 1/2 cups confectionary sugar

- 1/2 cup all-purpose flour

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375-400 degrees

1. Grease the bottom and sides of six 6- or 8-ounce ramekins by brushing or spreading a thin layer of butter evenly over the bottom and sides of each ramekin, paying close attention to the crevices, especially where the sides and bottom meet. Sprinkle in cocoa powder to coat evenly and tap out the excess.

2. In a medium bowl, add the chocolate and butter and melt in 1-minute increments in the microwave, stirring in between, until melted and smooth (don't overheat). This can also be done in a saucepan on the stove or over a water bath.

3. Off the heat, stir in the salt and vanilla. Let the mixture cool to room temperature

4. In a large bowl with a handheld electric mixer or in the bowl of an electric stand mixer fitted with the paddle attachment, beat the eggs and egg yolks together until thick and light in color for 2-3 minutes

5. Add the powdered sugar and mix until combined. Add the cooled, melted chocolate mixture and the flour and mix with a spoon or spatula just until combined and no streaks remain (don't overmix).

6. Divide the batter evenly among the ramekins and place the ramekins on a large baking sheet with a couple inches between each dish.

7. Bake for 12-13 minutes until the sides are set and the cakes feel soft when touched in the center. The timing is really important here and a lot will depend on if your oven bakes hot or cool. You want the cakes to bake long enough to form a crust around the molten filling without baking all the way through.

8. Remove from the oven and let sit for 2-3 minutes. Run a small knife around the edges to loosen. Place a plate upside down on the ramekin, and holding onto both the plate and the ramekin, carefully flip so that the cake falls out onto the plate (tap very lightly on the bottom of the ramekin if the cake doesn't come out right away).

9. Dust the cakes with powdered sugar or serve with whipped cream and strawberries or ice cream and hot fudge sauce (or a combination of all!).