Big Bowl executive chef shares sesame peanut noodle recipe on Cooking up a Storm

Big Bowl executive chef shares sesame peanut noodle recipe

CHICAGO (WLS) -- ABC7 Chicago was Cooking up a Storm the Big Bowl way Thursday.

Raul Gutierrez, the executive chef and partner of Big Bowl, illustrated how to make one of their most popular dishes: the sesame peanut noodles.

Recipe

Yield: 4 servings

Ingredients

- Chinese egg noodles, 8 oz. package

- 6 tbsp. fine peanut oil (or canola oil)

- 2 cups roasted, peeled peanuts

- 1/2 cup freshly brewed Chinese black tea (any black tea works)

- 2 tbsp. chopped fresh ginger

- 4 garlic cloves

- 1 to 2 fresh red chile peppers (for spicier sauce, add more chiles)

- 1 tbsp. kosher salt

- 3 tbsp. sugar

- 2 tsp. dark soy sauce

- 2 tbsp. light soy sauce

- 1/4 cup Japanese rice wine vinegar

- 3 tbsp. sesame oil

- 1 tbsp. chili oil

- 1 cucumber, seeded, peeled and finely julienned

- Fresh cilantro leaves

- Sesame seeds, for garnish

Method

1. Bring a large pot of water to boil. Cook the egg noodles according to package instructions.

2. Meanwhile, add peanuts and peanut or canola oil to a food processor and process until smooth.

3. Add a splash of the black tea, then add ginger, garlic cloves, chile peppers, kosher salt, and sugar and continue to process.

4. Add both soy sauces and the vinegar and process until well-blended.

5. Remove sauce to a mixing bowl and stir in the sesame oil by hand.

6. Stir in the remaining tea until the sauce is smooth.

7. When egg noodles are fully cooked, drain and run under cold water. Drain again, then toss with chili oil.

8. Add peanut sauce to cooked noodles, about 2/3 cup at a time, until coated to taste.

9. Garnish with julienned cucumber, fresh cilantro leaves and sesame seeds.

Refrigerate leftover peanut sauce in a covered container for up to one week.