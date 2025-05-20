Chicago restaurants feeling impact of struggling US economy: 'Everything has gone up'

CHICAGO (WLS) -- People have been getting a taste of Illinois and a glimpse into the restaurant industry inside McCormick Place on Tuesday as vendors and restaurateurs try to keep their doors open.

There was a strong sweet blend of coffee from Back of the Yards Coffee as they did demos with Synesso at the National Restaurant Association Show.

The local café, like so many businesses in food and drink, is at the mercy of global markets.

"It has changed dramatically, doubled in price. So, before, we were getting a certain coffee bean, like $3 a pound, and now, we are getting it close to $8 or $9 a pound," said Back of the Yards Coffee Head of Culinary Operations Carlos Hernandez.

Hernandez says they try to balance their growing costs and pay a living wage to employees.

"Everything has gone up. Inflation is effecting the cost of food, meat, grocery. Everything has gone up," said Abitem Innovation Managing Director Temitope Davies.

Davies has a catering business featuring Nigerian cuisine out of a commercial kitchen, but the dream is to have her own place.

"When you own the place, you can design it the way you want," Davies said. "Have to put it on hold until it gets better."

Jonathan Maze, the editor in chief of Restaurant Business Magazine, says in addition to costs, this is a business dependent on patrons.

"It is the way of the world. If they don't have money, they can't eat out, so ultimately, it really is about the state of the economy," Maze said.

Phil Higgins is the fourth generation of the family business Club Lucky.

He says they are grateful for loyal customers as they try to be as efficient as possible.

"Anything that's neglected just compiles and gives you a disadvantage. We are honestly looking at everything across the board to make the customer experience the best possible," Higgins said.

As the show closes, attendees will go back to their cities and communities with hopefully some ideas to better serve you, the customer, and keep their businesses going.

