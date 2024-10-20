Navigating the dating pool during a politically polarizing cuffing season

Vanessa Sescila with It's Just Lunch Chicago has tips for how singles can navigate dating during this tricky political season.

Navigating the dating pool during a politically polarizing cuffing season Vanessa Sescila with It's Just Lunch Chicago has tips for how singles can navigate dating during this tricky political season.

Navigating the dating pool during a politically polarizing cuffing season Vanessa Sescila with It's Just Lunch Chicago has tips for how singles can navigate dating during this tricky political season.

Navigating the dating pool during a politically polarizing cuffing season Vanessa Sescila with It's Just Lunch Chicago has tips for how singles can navigate dating during this tricky political season.

It's officially cuffing season, a time when singles tend to look for a partner to cozy up with during the colder months.

However, this fall dating trend may be cooling off for some singles this year.

This also happens to be the year of a highly contentious presidential election, which means political conversations are front and center for some romance seekers.

Vanessa Sescila, from It's Just Lunch Chicago, visited ABC7 Chicago to share tips for how singles can navigate dating during this tricky political season.

2024 VOTER GUIDE | See important deadlines in Illinois, Wisconsin, Indiana

Respect Each Other's Views:

When you do decide it's time to discuss politics, remember that it can be a very emotional issue. So take the time to listen to and understand the other person's views and motivations first. Be open-minded to what they're saying, and don't try to convert or convince the other person altogether. Their thoughts are valid, even if you disagree. You don't want the discussion to become a personal attack.

Look for Other Commonalities:

There's also a lot more to people than just their political beliefs. If you have differing views but that's not a deal-breaker for you, then look for the things you do have in common instead. You don't want to be so laser-focused on one or two differences that you lose sight of the five or more great things you do have in common.

Agree to Disagree:

Not everyone will budge on an issue, and some may prioritize a particular view as a relationship deal-breaker. If you date someone for a while and realize that your belief systems are just too different, know when it's time to agree to disagree - and move on. Being honest and upfront about deal-breaker issues is the best way to avoid hurt feelings in the long run.

RELATED | Popular dating apps have new features to show off political views

